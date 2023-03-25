London Knights locked into second place in the WC
CTV News London
Carlyle Fiset
The London Knights are locked into second place in the OHL’s Western Conference after a loss to the Windsor Spitfires Friday night.
The Spits fired out a 4-0 lead by the middle of the second period, thanks to a hat-trick performance by Alex Christopoulos.
London pushed back though, pulling within two late in the third period.
However, that wasn’t enough, as Windsor held on for a 6-3 win.
The victory secured Windsor’s first place spot in the conference, meaning London will end up in second place regardless of what happens in their next two games.
London and Windsor play each other again tonight, this time in the Rose City.
Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.
