London Knights set to return to the ice in October

It’s been a long wait, but the London Knights have released the date of their home opener.

It is set to be played indoors at Budweiser Gardens on Oct. 8 against the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

The Knights have not played a game since the pandemic stopped the 2019-2020 Ontario Hockey League season in March 2020.

Around the region, that same evening, the Sarnia Sting will hold their home opener against the Windsor Spitfires.

Mark your calendars! ��#GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/fPxzVYnZRa