London Knights to honour Abakar Kazbekov during Wednesday night game

Nearly two weeks after his death devastated the hockey community, the London Knights will pay tribute to forward Abakar Kazbekov, who died suddenly earlier this month, during Wednesday night’s game.

Kazbekov was a forward in his second year with the team when he fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. high-rise on the morning of Dec. 17.

Wednesday’s game will mark the first time the team has returned to the ice since Kazbekov’s passing.

According to the Knights, there will be a tribute video and a moment of silence before their game against the Erie Otters.

There will also be number 15 patches added to the Knights’ jerseys as well.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Budweiser Gardens.