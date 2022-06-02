iHeartRadio

London Lighting win NBL championship

(Source: London Lightning/Twitter)

The London Lightning are now five-time champions of the National Basketball League (NBL).

London swept Kitchener 3-0 in the final series with a tight 97-96 win at the Aud on Wednesday night.

Terry Thomas led the way for the Lightning with 25 points and eight rebounds. He was also named finals MVP 

12