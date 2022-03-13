London Lightning remain undefeated
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A pair of NBL basketball teams coming off victories were in action at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
The undefeated London Lightning took on the Windsor Express who were coming off a 14 point win Saturday night.
London jumped to a 14 point half-time lead, winning the game 123-104 in front of the home crowd.
Cameron Forte brought in 44 points while Terry Thomas added 24 more to the total.
The Lightning are now at 7-0, while the Express fall to 2-3.
Insert quip here about derailed trains ��#GetStruck || #DriveFor5 pic.twitter.com/MdiZEHpjh4— London Lightning (@LondonLightning) March 13, 2022
The Stats Recap of this afternoon's game powered by @WirelessWCA ���� pic.twitter.com/lEX7taj5Vf— Windsor Express (@WindsorExpress) March 13, 2022
-
The Winnipeg ice cream shop selling sweet treats to help UkraineOne Winnipeg ice cream and dessert shop is selling sweet treats to help give back to Ukraine.
-
Toy event benefiting local kids returns to Alma, Ont.A niche toy event that helps out local kids and features miniature machines, trucks, and agriculture is back in action.
-
Jerry Dias announces retirement as Unifor's national presidentUnifor National President, Jerry Dias has retired his position, Sunday.
-
'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in ManitobaCapacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week markMembers of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' diesWilliam Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat' and 'The Big Chill,' has died. He was 71.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fireThe town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting MondayThe Ottawa-Carleton District School Board meets Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools March 21.
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandateThe first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.