London Lightning remain undefeated

A pair of NBL basketball teams coming off victories were in action at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

The undefeated London Lightning took on the Windsor Express who were coming off a 14 point win Saturday night.

London jumped to a 14 point half-time lead, winning the game 123-104 in front of the home crowd.

Cameron Forte brought in 44 points while Terry Thomas added 24 more to the total.

The Lightning are now at 7-0, while the Express fall to 2-3.

Insert quip here about derailed trains ��#GetStruck || #DriveFor5 pic.twitter.com/MdiZEHpjh4

The Stats Recap of this afternoon's game powered by @WirelessWCA ���� pic.twitter.com/lEX7taj5Vf