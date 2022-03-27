London Lightning tie NBLC Record while Shining the Light on Woman Abuse

London Lightning fans witnessed NBL Canada history while learning about an important organization in the city Sunday afternoon.

In a pregame ceremony, the basketball team brought attention to the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).

Fans were encouraged to wear purple, there were special programs, and an informative video was played on the scoreboard prior to the game.

The lights then went out and fans used their camera phoned to ‘Shine the Light on Woman Abuse.’

“All of the proceeds from this event go directly toward frontline service,” says Jennifer Dunn, the executive director of LAWC.

“That means that we are able to continue to provide immediate access to service to women and girls in our community. It just means so much when awareness of this level comes back to the community so that women and girls know that they're not alone.”

Now in their 10th season, the Lightning have partnered with LAWC since the team’s inception.

When the game tipped off, the Lightning were wearing custom purple and gold jersey’s.

“We have a moral obligation,” says Vito Frijia, the Lightning’s owner.

“We have a responsibility and it's an honour and a privilege for us to help them. We give them as much help as we can, because they do God's work to help change people's lives. They save people, and everybody should know that.”

This is the second time guard Jaylon Tate has participated.

“It's nice because it just doesn't represent us,” says Tate. “It represents the women in the community, the City of London and it’s what we stand for.”

During the game LAWC sold purple tee shirts on the concourse, held a 50-50 draw and auctioned off the unique game worn jerseys.

They will be washed, autographed and the proceeds will go back to frontline service.

“It just means so much to women and girls in our community,” says Dunn.

The fans also left happy as the Lightning tied their own league record with an 11-0 start to the season.

They held on to beat Windsor 110-103 Sunday afternoon after jumping out to a 55-32 halftime lead.

Cameron Forte led the way for London with 25 points, with Tate adding 22.