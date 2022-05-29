London Lightning win game two of the finals against the Kitchener Titan

The London Lightning won Sunday’s game two final against the Kitchener Titans with a score 115 to 110.

The game was neck-and-neck and ended up going into overtime.

Terry Thomas’ performance was a main highlight today, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds.

Next up, the Lightning will head to Kitchener on Wednesday June 1st, where a win would sweep the finals and net them the Championship.

5️⃣ down, 1️⃣ to go#DriveFor5 || #GetStruck pic.twitter.com/s4vtdPnFb6