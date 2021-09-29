London Majors on cusp of first title in nearly 50 years
The London Majors are one win away from capturing their first title in 46 years.
The Majors held off the offensively strong Toronto Maple Leafs in game three of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) Finals Tuesday night at Labatt Park.
The Majors took the game 6-4 off a solid outing from pitcher Eduardo Perez.
Scoring was opened in the first on Cleveland Brownlee’s two-run double into centrefield.
The Majors would give Perez more run support with a three run inning in the fifth.
The highlight of the night came courtesy of outfielder Humberto Ruiz who made a leaping catch at the wall in the seventh inning to keep the lead 6-2.
Hey @Sportsnet here is your highlight of the night!! Humberto Ruiz with the catch!!! pic.twitter.com/A1ruvsO0iZ— London Majors (@londonmajors) September 29, 2021
Toronto would get back in the game in the eighth with a two run homerun but ultimately London's closers were able to stave off the comeback.
The Majors will have a chance to win it all on Thursday in Toronto, but if needed a game five will go on Friday back in London.
You can catch a replay of game three here.
-
Sask. doctors, nurses say current COVID-19 restrictions 'not enough'The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are demanding stronger action to blunt the fourth wave of the pandemic.
-
Woman convicted in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church granted day paroleA woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside a church has been granted day parole for six months.
-
Canada's gold medal winning women's soccer team kicking off Celebration Tour in OttawaCanada Soccer announced the women's national team will kick-off its Celebration Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TD Place against New Zealand.
-
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: expertsExperts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survivalThe riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in EspanolaAn officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-
-
Georgian Bay Honey Bee Festival features Our Lady Peace concertThe Township of Georgian Bay holds its 2nd annual Honey Bee Festival with help from an award-winning Canadian rock band.
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediatelyThe Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.