London Majors on cusp of first title in nearly 50 years

The London Majors are one win away from capturing their first title in 46 years.

The Majors held off the offensively strong Toronto Maple Leafs in game three of the Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) Finals Tuesday night at Labatt Park.

The Majors took the game 6-4 off a solid outing from pitcher Eduardo Perez.

Scoring was opened in the first on Cleveland Brownlee’s two-run double into centrefield.

The Majors would give Perez more run support with a three run inning in the fifth.

The highlight of the night came courtesy of outfielder Humberto Ruiz who made a leaping catch at the wall in the seventh inning to keep the lead 6-2.

Toronto would get back in the game in the eighth with a two run homerun but ultimately London's closers were able to stave off the comeback.

The Majors will have a chance to win it all on Thursday in Toronto, but if needed a game five will go on Friday back in London.

