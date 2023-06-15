London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family

A Windsor family is outraged after a London man drove to Windsor and took a selfie with their father who is in palliative care.

Orignially, Windsor police said they are looking into the situation, while officials at the hospital told Leroux they will be trying to determine how Pollock was able to get access to her fathers' room.

It was announced via press release Friday morning that Pollock has since been charged with criminal harassment.

The family previously had an online confrontation with Bubba Pollock, who is also knowingly involved in anti LGBTQ2S+ events in the London region.

Las weekend, Britt Leroux of Windsor, Ont. took issue with Pollock's public statements regarding a Pride event in Wortley Village in London, Ont.

"I boldly called him out for his behavior and how he was acting and his false statements that he made and his only response to me was the picture in my father's room and the flowers that he left with a note."

The picture Leroux referred to was one posted by Pollock in the comments of her original post calling him out. She said there was no caption, no explanation — Just a photo of Pollock standing in her dying father's hospital room.

Initially, she didn't believe it was real.

"I thought it was photo-shopped for a good 12 minutes. I thought it was a fake picture. I sent it to some friends and they were like, ‘That was really Photoshop, that doesn't look right.’ And then I realized that there were some things in my dad's room that had changed around that I knew were getting changed that day," said Leroux.

For Leroux, who very publicly was married at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital site on May 19 so her father could be a part of the celebration, didn't think the posts or CTV News story that aired about the nuptials would lead to this kind of harassment.

Pollock, however, said this act was completely misunderstood and told CTV News he had the best of intentions with his visit but left because the man was sleeping.

"Zero threat whatsoever,” said Pollock.

Crystal Fach from Diversity ED in Sarnia, who shared the post by Pollock, said this was sinister.

"In my opinion, this is an intimidation tactic that says ‘I can find you, anyone of you that stands up against me. I will find the people close to you.’ Right. And so that's terrifying," said Fach.

According to Leroux, hospital staff confirmed by security footage Pollock was in the hospital for eight minutes.

Then in messages that followed the discovery of the visit, Leroux said one in particular was chilling — Pollock allegedly also commented on social media, "I hope he names his family in the obit, so I can ensure I don't miss any for flowers." He then made disparaging remarks about her appearance and financial status, before stating, "I’ll see you next week."

Leroux said, “I will not remember him. I do not know him. And I will not know him. He is nothing to us. You scared me for 30 minutes. I'm not afraid anymore.”

CTV News and AM800 News in Windsor reached out to President and CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare Bill Marra, and in a statement to AM800 News he said, "Unfortunately we/I am not able to publicly comment on the circumstances regarding this matter other than to say that we have been very actively engaged with the family (I met with the daughter, her husband and our patient in person) and law enforcement has initiated an investigation into this matter and the person in question. We (including myself) also met with Windsor police [Thursday] morning on site and with the family. All parties are working very closely. Given the privacy circumstances associated with both of these dynamics, I cannot provide further comment."