London man arrested after stones thrown from roof, officer assaulted
A 38-year-old man has been charged after an hours-long incident in London's downtown core on Monday.
Around 6:15 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Bathurst Street, just east of Richmond Street, for reports of a male on the roof of a building.
Police say they attempted to negotiate with the male for several hours.
During that time, officials say the suspect threw numerous patio stones to the ground, causing them to break upon impact, before he broke a window and entered the building.
Once inside the building, police say he caused more property damage.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police entered the building. The suspect attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended, though police say he resisted arrest and an officer was assaulted in the process.
The officer was not injured.
As a result of the investigation, the 38-year-old London man has been charged with:
- assault a peace officer
- resist peace officer
- mischief under $5,000
He was released from custody with a court date in January 2022.
