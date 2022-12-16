iHeartRadio

London man arrested in 2021 sexual assault


(Source: CTV file photo)

A London man has been identified and charged with sexual assault.

 Rhone D. Jacobs, 45 of London has been charged with sexual assault that occurred on June 19, 2021.

The alleged assault took place inside a residence in the 400-block of King Street.

The accused will appear in court in January, 2023. 

