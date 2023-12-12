London man arrested in alleged car theft

No injuries were reported after a police located a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 am, a uniformed patrol officer found a suspicious vehicle near Marconi Boulevard and Noel Avenue in the city's east end.

As officers stopped the vehicle, the suspect allegedly exited and fled the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

Police examined the car in question, finding the license plates were stolen from another car, although they had not yet been reported.

A 34-year-old London man was charged with:

Possess proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime in Canada/exceeding $5000

Possess property or thing not exceeding $5000 obtained by crime

The suspect is expected to appear in London court in January, 2024.