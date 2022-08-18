London man arrested in St. Catharines after armed robbery in North Bay: Police
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in St. Catharines in relation to an armed robbery in North Bay.
On Aug. 16, Niagara Regional Police Service notified officers in St. Catharines that a wanted person may be in the area.
On Aug. 17, police found and arrested a suspect in the area of Montebello Park, in St. Catharines.
While searching the suspect, police found a Glock 9mm handgun inside a cross-strapped satchel being worn across his torso.
The 26-year-old is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Possession of a Prohibited Device
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm without Holding a Licence
- Possession of a Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
