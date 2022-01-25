London man arrested twice in one day

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after being arrested twice in 24 hours, according to police.

The accused was first taken into custody around 3:20 a.m. on Monday after a break and enter on Sovereign Road.

He was released from custody after a court appearance the same day and was taken into custody again around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a break and enter at a secure compound on Brydges Street.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with one count of break and enter and commit theft, and one count of break and enter.