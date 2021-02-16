A 30-year-old London man is facing numerous charges after he was found with more than $160,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.
Early morning Saturday provincial police oberserved a suspicious vehicle on Highway 401 and pulled it over in the area of Highbury Avenue.
Police discovered a large quantity of drugs including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, cocaine and crack with an estimated street value just under $165,000.
Police also seized a firearm in the vehicle that was later determined to be a BB gun.
The 30-year-old has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 - in Canada, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine (Crack), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs (Fentanyl), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence, section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
- Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, section 7(5)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act.
- Fail to Have Insurance Card, section 3(1) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act