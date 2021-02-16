File image.

A 30-year-old London man is facing numerous charges after he was found with more than $160,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Early morning Saturday provincial police oberserved a suspicious vehicle on Highway 401 and pulled it over in the area of Highbury Avenue.

Police discovered a large quantity of drugs including Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, cocaine and crack with an estimated street value just under $165,000.

Police also seized a firearm in the vehicle that was later determined to be a BB gun.

The 30-year-old has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 - in Canada, section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine, section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine (Crack), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs (Fentanyl), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence, section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act
  • Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, section 7(5)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act.
  • Fail to Have Insurance Card, section 3(1) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act