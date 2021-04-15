London man charged after allegedly breaking into Labatt brewery

A London man is facing charges after the Labatt brewery was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 6 a.m. at the 150 Simcoe St. location and some items were taken.

Security staff watched video of the incident and contacted police with a description of the suspect.

Police say shortly after the break-in, the suspect was seen entering an apartment building in the 200-block of Simcoe Street with the stolen items.

A 33-year-old London man was arrested and charged with break enter and theft.

The accused will appear in court on July 8.