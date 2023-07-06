London man charged after allegedly throwing rocks at police cruiser, officers

A London man has been charged after allegedly assaulting two police officers and damaging a cruiser Wednesday night.

Police say a plain clothed officer was driving an unmarked police vehicle around 7 p.m. in the area of Wellington and York streets when a man threw a rock at the passenger side door, damaging the cruiser.

The officer got out of the car and identified himself as a police officer, telling the suspect he was under arrest. They suspect then picked up several rocks and started throwing them at the officer, narrowly missing him.

Police say the suspect pulled out screwdrivers and more officers were called to help.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect still had a large rock and two screwdrivers on hand. He raised the rock at a second officer and “lunged towards police with the weapons in his hands,” police said.

An officer deployed a taser, and the suspect continued to resist arrest. With the assistance of several officers, the suspect was arrested.

Police say one officer sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention. Damage to the police cruiser is estimated at $2,000.

Police arrested a 49-year-old London man and charged him with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.