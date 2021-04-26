London man charged after allegedly walking by police cruiser while carrying concealed shotgun

A 42-year-old London man is facing numerous charges after allegedly carrying a concealed shotgun over the weekend.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the suspect walked past a marked London police cruiser in the area of Hackett and Sackville streets, with what appeared to be a shotgun under his clothing.

The officer told the suspect to drop the weapon but he took off running.

A brief chase ensued and the man was arrested a short time later.

Police seized a loaded shotgun, ammunition, a prohibited knife and a replica gun.

The accused is charged with several weapons offences and resisting arrest. He will appear in court Monday.