London man charged after drugs, guns and ammunition seized
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
A search of an Exeter Road address by London police has led to the seizure of guns, drugs and ammunition.
Thursday's search was executed by the Guns and Gangs Section, with the assistance of members of the K9 and Emergency Response Units.
Among the items seized were:
- 21 grams of methamphetamine, value $2,100
- 103 grams of fentanyl, value $25,750
- nine grams of cocaine, value $900
- three grams of crack cocaine, value $300
- SKS assault rifle
- Winchester 12 gauge shotgun
- 28 rounds of 762 ammunition
- a cellphone stun gun
- two digital scales
- $775 Canadian Currency
As a result of the investigation, a 49 -year-old London man has been charged with:
- four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- two counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
- two counts of careless storage of a firearm
- careless storage of ammunition
- possession of a prohibited weapon
He was scheduled to appear in a London courtroom Friday.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.
-
Baby abduction update: Sketches show suspects in Surrey vehicle theftPolice have released sketches showing what they believe the suspects in a child abduction in Surrey, B.C., may look like.
-
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to 4 counts of sexual assaultDavid Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 as police investigated reports of sexual violence against women during tattoo appointments in Victoria.