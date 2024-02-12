London man charged after pepper spraying strangers, uttering death threats

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pepper sprayed two strangers and made death threats in the Pond Mills neighbourhood over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, on Feb. 10 at approximately 1 p.m., a suspect male was in a parking lot in the 300-block of Pond Mills Road when he began arguing with two individuals.

He produced a can of pepper spray and assaulted the two individuals. After spraying them, police said the suspect uttered death threats.

The suspect retreated inside a nearby unit and police were contacted.

A suspect male was located and arrested.

The victims did not require medical attention.

The suspect and victims were not known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon

Two (2) counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

The accused is expected to re-appear in London court on March 20 in relation to the charges.