London man charged after police seize more than $18K in drugs
A London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges Friday after the execution of a search warrant yielded more than $18,000 in illicit drugs.
According to a press release issued by the London Police Service (LPS), on Thursday afternoon members of the LPS Guns and Gangs Section, in tandem with members of the Emergency Response Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Highland Avenue.
London police seized the following items:
- 56 grams of fentanyl -- value $14,000
- 27 grams of methamphetamine -- value $1,890
- Eight grams of cocaine -- value $640
- 67 fentanyl pills -- value $2,345
- Approximately $5,000 in cash
- Digital scales
- Three cell telephones
According to police, the value of the seized drugs was $18,875.
As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old man from London has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused is expected to appear Friday in a London courtroom in relation to the charges.
