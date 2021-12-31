London man charged after smashing up two LCBO locations

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly causing significant damage at two LCBO locations before stealing from another retailer.

London police say the first incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the LCBO at 3050 Wonderland Rd. S.

The suspect reportedly used an axe to smash bottles in the store, causing approximately $20K in damage.

No one was injured and the man was arrested nearby.

Then around 4:40 Thursday afternoon, police say the same suspect went to an LCBO at 85 Wellington Rd. where he used a metal pipe to smash multiple windows and threatened staff.

Shortly afterward he reportedly went to another business in the area and allegedly stole multiple items. He was arrested nearby.

As a result of the two incidents, the London man has been charged with:

two counts of mischief over $5,000

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

uttering threats causing bodily harm

theft under $5,000

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.