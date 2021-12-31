London man charged after smashing up two LCBO locations
A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly causing significant damage at two LCBO locations before stealing from another retailer.
London police say the first incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the LCBO at 3050 Wonderland Rd. S.
The suspect reportedly used an axe to smash bottles in the store, causing approximately $20K in damage.
No one was injured and the man was arrested nearby.
Then around 4:40 Thursday afternoon, police say the same suspect went to an LCBO at 85 Wellington Rd. where he used a metal pipe to smash multiple windows and threatened staff.
Shortly afterward he reportedly went to another business in the area and allegedly stole multiple items. He was arrested nearby.
As a result of the two incidents, the London man has been charged with:
- two counts of mischief over $5,000
- assault with a weapon
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- uttering threats causing bodily harm
- theft under $5,000
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
-
Controlling the pandemic in 2022: Experts talk vaccinations and the myth of 'zero COVID'As Canada moves into a new year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron could add a new wrinkle in the country's move to a post-pandemic time. CTVNews spoke to a number of experts, who have weighed in on how Canada could move past COVID-19 in 2022.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation warns of COVID-19 'nightmare' when classes resumeThe Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation wants a delayed start to the school year due to the growing concern of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over OilersConnor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight
-
Celebrity tributes pour in for Betty WhiteTributes and condolences from different generations of celebrities are pouring in on social media following the news of Betty White’s death.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with Red Deer homicideA 27-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 66-year-old man.
-
4 Edmonton Oilers games postponed by NHLThe league cited “current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities” for the postponements.
-
NHL postpones another Winnipeg Jets gameThe Winnipeg Jets have had another game postponed in January according to the NHL.
-
Vehicle seized by police after hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in VictoriaVictoria police say a vehicle that resembles a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital has been seized.
-
2 more Calgary Flames games postponed by NHLThe National Hockey League has postponed two more Calgary Flames games.