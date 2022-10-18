London man charged after stabbing incident: LPS

A London man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, according to police.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, police say two men who didn’t know each other got into a fight at the entrance of an apartment building on Baseline Road West.

The men left the building and once outside one man reportedly stabbed the other.

The victim was able to flag down someone passing by who called 9-1-1.

Police attended the scene and found the man with apparent stab wounds — a suspect was arrested without incident.

A 69-year-old London man has been charged with aggravated assault.