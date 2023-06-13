London man charged after stabbings leave two victims with serious injuries

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two people in unrelated attacks on Base Line Road West over the weekend, police said.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7:40 p.m. on June 9, a man was walking along a trail in the area of Base Line Road West and Emery Street West with a family member when he was approached from behind by an unknown man.

Police said the suspect male then stabbed the male victim several times before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim transported himself to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and police were later notified of the incident.

Officers searched the area but did not yield any results.

Police said that on June 11 at approximately 3:20 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Base Line Road West and Beachwood Avenue when an unknown man approached him. The male suspect stabbed the man multiple times, and then fled the area on foot. The victim called 9-1-1.

A description of the suspect was provided to police and multiple officers then attended the area.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The area was searched by police, and the suspect was located and arrested in the 400-bloxk of Beachwood Avenue. Police also seized a weapon.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old man from London has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement.

Police said the victims and the accused were not known to each other.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in relation to the charges.