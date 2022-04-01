London man charged in connection to Egerton Street shooting, victim remains in critical condition

A 73-year-old London man has been charged following a shooting on Egerton Street earlier this week.

Police were called to the area between Hamilton Road and Dame Street after a 59-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound along with other injuries Wednesday afternoon. The victim remain in hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim and accused are known to each other.

The accused is charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Discharge a firearm in a reckless manner

Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

He is scheduled to appear in a London court Friday.