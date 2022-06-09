London man charged in luring investigation
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
According to police, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit made the arrest on Wednesday following an investigation that began in April.
A 60-year-old London man is charged with unlawfully possess child pornography, distribute child pornography, make child pornography and telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years of age
The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court in July.
