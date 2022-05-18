London man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old: Strathroy-Caradoc police

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service (SCPS) issued a community safety alert Wednesday in regard to a sexual assault investigation.

Police have charged Soroush Foroughi, 34, from London, Ont. with a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old youth.

The SCPS say that they want to make the public aware of the arrest because they’re concerned there could be more victims.

If you believe that are a victim, police ask that you contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with any information.