London man charged in suspicious death in Toronto
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London, Ont. man is charged following a suspicious death investigation in Toronto, according to police.
The Six Nations Police Service and OPP say they’ve arrested two people in connection with the March 2022 homicide of a Six Nations of the Grand River resident.
The Toronto Police Service began the homicide investigation on March 8 after the body of 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat was discovered in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West in Toronto.
A 23-year-old man from Brantford and 23-year-old man from London are both charged with first degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.
Both men appeared in court on Tuesday and remain in custody.
