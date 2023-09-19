London man charged with possessing suspected child pornography
A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old London man who is facing multiple charges in relation to the suspected possession of child pornography.
Members of the London Police Service were made aware in July 2023 by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children of an ongoing investigation involving the suspect.
Members of the LPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a Wilkins Street residence on Thursday, Sept. 14 arresting the accused and seizing his electronic devices.
Police say evidence of suspect child pornography was found on the devices.
As a result, the 37-year-old London man has been charged with:
- Unlawfully possess child pornography
- Unlawfully access child pornography
- Import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
The investigation is ongoing.
The accused is scheduled to re-appear in London court next month in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
