London man charged with possession of a weapon

A London man has been charged in relation to a weapons investigation.

Around 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 100-block of King Street, in relation to a man in possession of a gun.

Police were able to arrest a suspect on scene, and there were no reported injuries.

Police say, a search yielded a replica handgun.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London, has been charged with possession of a weapon.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on June 21, 2021, in relation to the charge.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service oir Crime Stoppers.