London man charged with sexual assault of two young girls
A man from London, Ont. is facing charges in relation to two alleged sexual assaults that took place on Friday evening.
At approximately 6:10 p.m. on May 13, police say that man sexually assaulted a young girl at a shopping centre located on the 1200-block of Highbury Avenue.
Shortly after, police say that the same suspect sexually assaulted a second girl at the shopping centre.
The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot, but a citizen stopped him and then contacted police, where officers arrived and arrested the suspect a short time later.
Police say the suspect was not known to either of the victims and the victims did not sustain any physical injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from London has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
The accused was scheduled to appear in London court on Monday.
The London Police Service (LPS) asks that anyone with information in relation to the incident call the LPS at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
