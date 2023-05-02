London man faces theft, drug charges following break-in

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a facility and was found with $2,700 worth of suspected fentanyl.

Police say around 9:40 p.m. Monday, a resident saw damage to a fence at a facility in the 500 block of Nelson Street, heard a noise from within the fenced area and called police.

When police arrived, officers found a man leaving the secure compound and placed him under arrested.

He was found in possession of a quantity of property from the facility, as well as about $2,700 worth of suspected fentanyl.

The 43-year-old London resident was charged with break and enter, theft, and possession of a schedule I substance.

The accused was released from custody with a future court date.