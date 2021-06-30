London man facing 9 child pornography charges

A 45-year-old London man is facing nine child pornography charges following a seven month investigation.

London police say that between November and June, members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) in relation to an individual uploading media files of suspected pornography through multiple social media applications.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Dufferin Avenue on Tuesday and arrested the male suspect.

As a result he is charged with five counts of unlawfully possess child pornography and four counts of make available child pornography.

The suspect will appear in court on September 23, 2021.