London man facing additional charges after public safety warning issued

More charges have been laid against a London man who was the subject of a rare public safety warning last week.

London police say 32-year-old Juan Felipe Carrillo was arrested again on Friday after they received numerous calls following the public warning.

The new charges relate to an incident that reportedly happened on March 26 at Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Rd. N.

Police say a male suspect reportedly approached teenage girls, identified himself as a police officer and made inappropriate comments, at which point the girls feared for their safety and notified their parents.

Using video surveillance from the incident, police say they were able to identify the suspect as Carrillo.

As a result, he has now been charged with personating a peace officer and criminal harassment by threatening conduct.

He had already been charged with criminal harassment, criminal harassment by repeated following and indecent act in connection with two other incidents.

None of the charges have been proven in court.