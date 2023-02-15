London man facing charges after assaulting two women

A London, Ont. man is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly assaulted two female acquaintances and made death threats in the north end of the city over the weekend.

According to a release from the London Police Service, in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, while inside a home located on Huron Street, a man became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman who was known to him.

Police said the man assaulted the woman multiple times and made death threats. The woman then fled to the upper level of the home where she alerted another woman of the assault.

The suspect male then approached both women while in possession of a knife, where one of the women then called 9-1-1.

The suspect male then pushed one of the women to the ground.

Upon police arriving on scene, the suspect male fled from the home. Police located him in the area of Victoria Street and Linewood Avenue, where police said he actively resisted arrest.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault by suffocation

Resist arrest

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm

The accused is expected to appear in London court on March 15 in relation to the charges.