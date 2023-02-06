London man facing child pornography charges

A 47-year-old London man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the LPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Police say it is in relation to suspected possession of child pornography.

The man was arrested after members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Crumlin Sideroad and seized electronic devices on Feb. 3.

As a result of the investigation, the man has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of unlawfully possess child pornography; and

Unlawfully access child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 14, 2023, in relation to the charges.

London Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. The Strategy has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.