London man facing child pornography charges

A 23-year-old London, Ont., man has been arrested after an investigation by the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, related to possession of suspected child pornography.

The investigation was initiated by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children after police say concerning images were uploaded onto a social media platform.

In late August 2023, members of the London Police Service were made aware of the images and ongoing investigation involving a the man.

On Oct. 5, a suspect was arrested after members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Meadowgate Boulevard. Electronic devices were seized.

Police say evidence of suspected child pornography was located on the devices.

As a result of the investigation, the 23-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

Unlawfully possess child pornography;

Import/sell/distribute etc. child pornography; and

Print/publish/possess to publish child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Nov. 14, in relation to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

London Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. This international effort has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.