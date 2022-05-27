London man facing impaired driving charges after SUV collides with gravel truck

A London man is facing impaired-related charges after a vehicle he was driving collided with a gravel truck on Wednesday morning, according to police.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a collision involving a dump truck in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that during the course of the investigation, officers learned that the male operating the SUV was a prohibited driver.

During a search police also found a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Operation while prohibited

Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 in relation to the charges.