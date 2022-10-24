London man facing numerous charges following sexual assault investigation involving multiple victims

A 55-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing numerous charges on Monday after allegedly forcibly kissing multiple victims, including two young girls and two teenaged girls, police say.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, on Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. two young girls were walking near a shopping mall located on Wellington Road when an unknown man with a dog began talking to them.

Police say the man kissed the two girls’ hands and then kissed one of the girls on the face. The girls pulled away and walked away from the man, after which a witness contacted police to report the incident.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., an adult male was approached by the suspect on Jalna Boulevard. The suspect began talking with the man and then proceeded to kiss him. The adult male then walked away from the suspect.

Police say that at 5:35 p.m., a witness saw the suspect then talking to two teenaged girls on Jalna Boulevard. The suspect then kissed the hands of both girls.

None of the victims sustained physical injuries.

The suspect was not known to any of the victims.

As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old man from London is facing the following charges:

Five (5) counts of sexual assault

Three (3) counts of sexual interference with person under 16 years of age

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Monday in relation to the charges.