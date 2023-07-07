London man facing sexual assault, luring charges: OPP
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London man is charged following an investigation by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with help from Middlesex OPP.
A 51-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault and luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference.
According to police, the accused has been released after attending a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The OPP says its service will continue to aggressively identify and pursue people who use technology to exploit children.
Parents are also reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety.
