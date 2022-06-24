London man guilty of defrauding Canada Post more than $200K

A London, Ont. courtroom heard how a 59-year-old man planned and schemed to defraud Canada Post over a three year period.

Allan Joseph Fischer, 59, was found guilty of two fraud-related charges in connection with the Crown Corporation.

Justice Spenser Nicholson told the court, “Mr. Fischer’s scheme was elaborate.”

The judge said Fischer set up 48 fake or fictitious businesses between 2013 and 2016, and obtained Canada Post products on credit without paying for them.

The court heard that before he was charged, Canada Post was out more than $234,000.

Fischer will be back in court on August 17 for his sentencing hearing.