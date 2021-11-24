London man hit with bat, cut in alleged assault
Police have laid charges after an argument reportedly escalated, leading to a man being attacked with a baseball bat and a sharp object.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of York Street in the downtown core.
According to London police, a 50-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by a male acquaintance.
An argument ensued, and the other man -- who had a baseball bat and a sharp object -- reportedly struck and cut the 50-year-old, then chased him as he fled the area.
Once he was about a block away, the victim was able to call police and was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.
The incident was captured on video surveillance.
The suspect was arrested nearby and a baseball bat was seized.
A 29-year-old London man has now been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.
He was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.
