London man picks up $250K lotto prize
London’s latest lottery winner plans to spend his winnings on a vacation and investments.
David Cornell of London picked up a $250,000 prize in an Instant Diamond Club game.
The 37-year-old said he bought the ticket because, “I thought you must win big with a ticket this big!”
The construction worker said he discovered his win in the most “Canadian” way possible – having a coffee at a beloved Canadian hotspot.
“My wife and I were at Tim Hortons having coffee and playing our tickets – that’s when I discovered my win,” he said. “We were both shocked. We didn’t think it was real until I scanned it on the OLG App.”
David said his win feels fantastic and surreal, adding, “I always told my wife that I used up all my luck on her,” he laughed. “But now, I can say I was lucky enough to win! It’s overwhelming in the most exciting way!”
The winning ticket was purchased at Pond Mills Variety on Commissioners Road in London.
