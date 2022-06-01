iHeartRadio

London man sentenced to eight years for sexually assaulting boy

The courthouse in London, Ont. (CTV London)

A 40-year-old London man was sentenced to eight years behind bars after being found guilty of sexual assault involving a minor.

Eli Portillo was sentenced at the London courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

The incident involving a young boy dates back to the early 2000s.

Portillo was also designated a long-term offender because of previous convictions on child pornography-related charges dating back to 2013.  

