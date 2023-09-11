London man Tasered twice in one weekend

A London man is in custody after police say he damaged property and threatened citizens with a weapon in two separate incidents over the weekend in the city’s downtown core.

Police say they saw a man committing graffiti-style property damage in the area of Dundas and Clarence streets on Saturday at 3:10 a.m.

When officers advised the male he was under arrest, police say he resisted and fled on foot.

Police gave chase and the suspect stopped.

Police advised the suspect he was under arrest, he allegedly threatened officers, resisted arrest again, and police deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW).

The suspect was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries. Police say a search yielded a quantity of drugs.

On Sunday, less than 24 hours later, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to a masked male threatening citizens with a knife inside a business located near Richmond and John streets.

Upon police arrival, the suspect was seen inside the business and citizens confirmed he still had the knife. The male fled on foot from police through the inside of the business. Police located the male attempting to exit from the back of the business.

Officers advised the male he was under arrest, police say he threatened officers, resisted arrested, and police deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW). The male allegedly continued to resist by kicking and spitting at officers.

The suspect was taken into custody. A search of the male yielded a knife.

There were no reported injuries.

As a result of both investigations, the 27-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences;

Resist arrest;

Two (2) counts of assault a peace officer

Mischief under $5000;

Escape lawful custody of a peace officer;

Possession of a weapon;

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with undertaking;

Fail to comply with release order; and

Two (2) counts of possession of schedule I substance.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.