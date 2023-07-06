London man who let the dogs out arrested

A London, Ont. man has been charged by police after he allegedly broke into the Humane Society and opened some cages.

Officers were called to the Clarke Road facility just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect damaged some property and opened several crates, letting the dogs loose in the building.

The man was arrested and charged with break & enter with intent and possession of break in instruments.

All animals were located returned to their shelters.