London man with affiliation to Hells Angels pleads guilty

A 50-year-old London, Ont. man with affiliations to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty to drug trafficking Thursday.

On January 5, 2019, police officers raided a home on Wharncliffe Road North with a search warrant and seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of $15,000. While at the home they also found cash, brass knuckles and a cow prong Taser.

Sean Burger pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was given a 16 month conditional sentence with eight months to be served under house arrest and the remainder under a curfew.