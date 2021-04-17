London Mayor reacts to Ont., government's new shut down orders allowing random stops
City of London Mayor, Ed Holder says the provincial government's recent changes to allow random stops of individuals, will not be enforced in Middlesex-London region.
“COVID-19 and public health protocols aimed at curbing the spread should be taken seriously, but no Londoner should worry about being arbitrarily stopped or questioned - either by Police or By-law enforcement - as part of new provincial regulations. That simply won’t be happening in our community,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.
On Friday afternoon, the Ontario government gave police temporary powers to enforce its stay-at-home order by allowing them to stop individuals and vehicles and ask their reasons for leaving their homes.
City of London officials said in a statement on Saturday, that City By-law officers will 'continue to address infractions' by using all available options, including engagement, education and enforcement.
"Our goal remains the same - doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to protect the safety, health and well-being of the community. We continue to strongly encourage Londoners to follow all Provincial and local health guidance and restrictions for the safety of the community."