London Mayor Ed Holder's 'Honour List' is out, celebrating the work of community members who have given back to the city.

“Anyone in search of inspiration at the start of this new year, need look no further than these truly remarkable Londoners,” said Holder in a statement.

“Each of these individuals represent the very best of London, and each of them have played significant roles in building an even better London. On behalf of City Council, it is my sincere honour to celebrate those efforts by virtue of this recognition.”

The 13 names on the list for 2020 include:

Gerry LaHay (posthumously) – Accessibility

Jean Knight - Age Friendly

Betty Anne Younker – Arts

Mitchell A. Baran (posthumously) – Distinguished Londoner

Wayne Dunn – Distinguished Londoner

Jim Campbell – Distinguished Londoner

Joey Hollingsworth – Distinguished Londoner

Mary Alikakos - Diversity

Marianne Griffith – Environment

Sylvia Chodas – Heritage

Dr. Abe Oudshoorn – Housing

Jeremy McCall – Humanitarianism

Murray Howard – Sports

There was an outpouring of support after LaHay died in Oct. 2020. He was a well-known advocate for those with mobility issues in the city.

Alikakos, vice-chair of the board of directors at the Pillar Network, advocates for diversity and inclusion, speaking from the perspectives of her Ojibwe ancestors.

Oudshoorn, a nurse and professor, has focused on health equity through housing, and been a vocal advocate for homelessness prevention.

Howard has been the president and director of hockey operations for the George Bray Sports Association for 43 years, encouraging people of all ages with special needs to be part of a team.

And that's just a peek at some of the accomplishments of a handful of the recipients.

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List began in 1976, Recipients are named by city council, on the recommendation of advisory committees or community organizations, through the city’s standing committees.