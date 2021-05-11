London McDonald's location temporarily shuts down after workers test positive for COVID-19

A London McDonald's restaurant has temporarily closed its doors after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The location at 61 Oxford St. West (at Wharncliffe Road) was shut down immediately Sunday after an unspecified number of workers tested for the virus.

A third-party was hired to conduct a thorough cleaning of the restaurant.

All employees who may have been in close contact with the affected workers have been asked to self-isolate.

"We have been working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and look forward to welcoming our guests back to the restaurant upon reopening," said John Simioni, McDonald’s owner-operator in a statement.

An exact date for reopening was not given.